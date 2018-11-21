Private equity investments in stressed assets see jump to $828 mn in 2018

Private equity investment (PE) in distressed assets has seen a substantial jump in 2018 from the previous three years. Investors have put in $828 million in 2018, as against $2 million in 2017. Sector representatives have said investors are seriously looking at India's $120-bn distressed assets market, encouraged by regulatory changes.

According to Venture Intelligence data, PEs invested $828 million in 2018 from January over seven deals, as compared to $2 million in one deal last year. In 2016, the amount invested was $1 million in one deal. In 2015, PEs invested $133 ...