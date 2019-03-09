Private pharmacy chains warming up to unbranded generic medicines

Private pharmacy chains are warming up to the idea of generic generic medicines, an area thought to be the government’s stronghold through Jan Aushadhi stores. There are around 5,000 Jan Aushadhi stores in the country, and this week the central government said it aimed to open another 2,500 by 2020. Generic drugs are copies of patented drugs after the patent is gone.

There are two types of generic drugs, branded and unbranded. Generic medicines might or might not have a trade name as opposed to branded generics. They are manufactured by small and large pharma companies alike ...