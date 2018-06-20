Probe into 80,000 shell firms hits dead end as govt fails to trace PANs

The probe into 80,000 struck off by the (RoC) in the first lot has hit a dead end. The government had not been able to trace the (PANs) of 80,000 companies, which was hampering investigations, officials of the said.

“Banks were asked to furnish the transaction data of these But they did not respond despite multiple reminders. Banks have told us that without card details, it was not possible to track these companies,” one of the officials said.

is compulsory for any transaction above Rs 50,000. So far, the government has transaction details of only 73,000 companies. These companies deposited Rs 240 billion at the time of

Many of these firms were found evading taxes. In a recent communication to the corporate affairs ministry, the income-tax department had asked the to re-activate companies with tax liabilities and pending cases. The tax department had asked the ministry to inform the department before striking them off.

During a meeting of the task force on on November 30, the director-general of corporate affairs (DGCoA) suggested that the income-tax department approach the for taking up the matter of revival of these companies. It was also suggested that protection of interest on revenue would be strong grounds in favour of such a restoration.

The government had sent notices to 226,000 companies for not filing statutory returns. After investigation, it unearthed 16,537 shell companies and suspects another 80,670. On the basis of common directors, it drew up a list of another 16,739.

The government has issued notices to a further 225,000 shell companies based on non-filing of returns. The number is likely to rise, according to ministry officials. It was quite possible that out of the 1.1 million companies registered with the RoC, only around 500,000 would be fully operative, one official said.