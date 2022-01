Product launch success key to sustaining rally for Maruti Suzuki stock

A healthy performance in the December quarter, a robust order book and an improving situation on the semiconductor shortage front could help sustain the rally in the stock of India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki. Market share gains on the back of new product launches could act as a further trigger.

The stock hit its 52-week highs on Tuesday before closing the session with gains of just under 7 per cent. While the supply of chips continues to be a headwind, the company indicated that the situation in the current quarter would be better than Q3 where the production loss on ...