Product, not brand, is the cornerstone of Snapdeal's comeback strategy

Snapdeal’s tenth year in existence comes on a relatively assuring note. In a cash-burning ecosystem, where its bigger and even smaller rivals remain aggressive about customer acquisition, the fiscal years 2018-19 and 2017-18 saw it cut its losses by 70 per cent and 87 per cent respectively.

The founders pitch this sustained momentum as proof of the success of their Snapdeal 2.0 strategy adopted in the year 2017. The strategy rests on identifying the most value-conscious customers, focusing on their needs rather than on pushing brands and nudging them to make the purchase decision ...