Productivity not deterred by shift to remote work amid Covid-19: Survey

A survey, commissioned by Unisys and conducted by IDC in November 2020, reveals that across the globe, almost 40 per cent of the workforce was forced to shift to remote ways of working almost overnight as a result of Covid-19, while the rest continued to adapt and find new, safer ways to do their jobs.

In general, most organisations are desperate for more productivity, but the workforce has been scattered to home offices where it’s even more obvious that corporate technology lags consumer technology.

The survey included responses from 560 business leaders and 558 employees across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America.