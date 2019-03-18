Profit down by over 50% in 7 years: Coal India's future looks bleak

Despite being a monopoly player, Coal India's profits have been falling due to the ever-increasing labour expenses, supply-chain delays as well as spiralling operational costs arising out of the company's rehabilitation policy. The company has been battling weak financials for nearly a decade and this is likely to hurt its future plans and performance.

In the past seven years, the company’s net worth is down 67 per cent and profit have declined by 54.8 per cent. CIL’s spokesperson did not reply to a detailed query citing model code of conduct. In January, ...