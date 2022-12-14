JUST IN
Business Standard

Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz

Unless the underwriting business starts looking up, brokerages are reluctant to give a buy call on the stock despite the recent rally

Topics
General Insurance Corp | market capitalisation | Brokerages

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

GIC
A rally in the GIC stock price in the past six months has helped long-term investors recover a part of their losses, but the stock needs a bigger rally to fully compensate for its poor show in the previous four years.

After being a big laggard for more than four years since its initial public offer, public sector firm General Insurance Corporation (GIC) has now started to outperform the broader market. Its stock price was up 8.8 per cent on Wednesday compared to a 0.23 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the day.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 20:21 IST

`
