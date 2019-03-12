Profit upgrades for NTPC, Power Grid on new power tariffs regulations

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC’s) final regulations on power tariffs for FY19-24 comes as a respite for power utilities, with brokerages upgrading net profit estimates for players such as NTPC and Power Grid. The tariffs have a significant bearing on the ability of power companies to earn a stipulated return.

While the Street was expecting a significant dilution of regulated returns for the next five-year period, they were being left unchanged at 15.5 per cent for both generation and transmission was a key positive. A stable return on equity (RoE) ...