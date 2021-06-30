Promoters of over 500 listed firms lose monopoly over independent directors

Promoters of more than 500 companies will no longer be the sole judge on independent director appointments. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has said that appointments will need a special resolution. This means that the voting threshold in favour of the appointment will now be 75 per cent.

It was earlier passed by ordinary resolution which needed a majority vote (above 50 per cent). An analysis of shareholding data shows that this would remove the promoter’s monopoly of such appointments in around 60 per cent of firms. The analysis looked at companies with at least ...