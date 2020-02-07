Promoters' pledge will be down to zero by Mar 2021: Nuvoco Vistas director

A day after Emami Group announced it would sell its cement business to Nuvoco Vistas, director Mohan Goenka, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt & Avishek Rakshit that the firm will focus on FMCG, agro paper and real estate sectors. Edited excerpts: What is the promoters’ pledge now in Emami and by when will it come down? Currently, the pledge is around 70 per cent.

After we receive the money, post-regulatory approvals, which is expected by May-June, we would receive a total of Rs 3,300 crore. This is a 100 per cent cash deal. The promoters’ debt, that is loan against ...