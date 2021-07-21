Property consultant Colliers appoints Ramesh Nair as CEO for India

-
Property consultant Colliers on Wednesday said it has appointed Ramesh Nair as the chief executive officer (CEO) for India and managing director, market development, for Asia.
Nair joined Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO & country head, leading over 12,000 people. Based in Mumbai, Ramesh will partner with Sankey Prasad, chairman & managing director of Colliers in India, to lead the business.
“We are delighted to have Ramesh join us to lead and accelerate the success of our clients and our people in one of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world. His experience and leadership skills will be particularly relevant to our clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunities in the post-Covid economy,” said John Kenny, CEO, Asia Pacific.
Prasad added, “I welcome Ramesh to the Colliers team and look forward to collaborating with him to drive exceptional results for our clients. The Colliers business in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and we have accelerated our growth plans in this exciting economy. Our unparalleled focus on providing outstanding client outcomes remains at the forefront of our success. When powered with Ramesh's enterprising approach, Colliers is set to lead the industry into the future.”
“I was attracted by Colliers’ reputation as the fastest growing real estate services firm in India. I am impressed by Colliers’ strategic acquisitions including India’s leading project management firm Synergy and thrilled to be a part of this growth story,” said Nair. “Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence mindset and global brand make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia,” he said.
