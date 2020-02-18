JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

AGR dues: Will wait to hear from DoT, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Business Standard

Prospective bidders wary of DHFL's retail loan book, to submit EoIs

According to its findings, the firm used over 100,000 bogus retail customer accounts to siphon off Rs 12,000 crore from the company

Dev Chatterjee Subrata Panda & Surajeet Das Gupta  |  Mumbai 

Several local and foreign financial institutions are among 24 companies — including Aion Capital, KKR Credit Advisors, Blackstone, Adani Capital, and Hero Fincorp — to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs) for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Prospective bidders, however, are wary of the fraud in its retail loan book that was unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate. According to its findings, the company used over 100,000 bogus retail customer accounts to siphon off Rs 12,000 crore from the company. “The bids will depend on what the other skeletons ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 01:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU