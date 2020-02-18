Prospective bidders wary of DHFL's retail loan book, to submit EoIs

Several local and foreign financial institutions are among 24 companies — including Aion Capital, KKR Credit Advisors, Blackstone, Adani Capital, and Hero Fincorp — to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs) for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Prospective bidders, however, are wary of the fraud in its retail loan book that was unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate. According to its findings, the company used over 100,000 bogus retail customer accounts to siphon off Rs 12,000 crore from the company. “The bids will depend on what the other skeletons ...