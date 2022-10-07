JUST IN
Prosus may not have to pay break up fee for scrapped BillDesk deal: Sources

Dutch-listed firm's contract with Indian fintech company has no such clause

PayU | Foreign direct investment | Online payments

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Prosus, which last week terminated its acquisition of Indian digital payment provider BillDesk for $ 4.7 billion, does not require to pay any “break up fee” as such a clause is not part of the contract, said sources.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 13:29 IST

