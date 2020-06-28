Protracted litigation has hit our exit from India: Bidvest's Mackey

Rory Mackey, Director of Bid Services Division Mauritius, is busy negotiating with several stakeholders of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) for the exit of the South African company from the airport.

But due to litigation initiated by its partner, GVK, the stake sale is delayed by over 18 months. Speaking to Dev Chatterjee from Johannesburg, Mackey says India’s long-drawn litigious process could impact one of its most critical infrastructure assets and also doesn’t set a good precedent for the country as the preferred FDI (foreign direct investment) destination. ...