JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 crisis: Drug sales in May down 9%, fiscal growth to be flat
Business Standard

Prove financial capability: Cidco puts GVK in dock over Navi Mumbai airport

Cidco's queries to GVK group on its financial health comes as the latter has been unable to secure funds from banks and start work on the project.

Topics
CIDCO | GVK Power and Infrastructure | GVK Group

Dev Chatterjee & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra government body City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), which owns 26 per cent in the Rs 17,000-crore Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) project, has asked the GVK group to prove it has the financial capability to complete the project after its group companies were downgraded by a series of rating firms.

At the same time, Bidvest of South Africa, one of the investors in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), has moved the arbitration panel seeking to prevent GVK from issuing any shares to third-party investors unless it gets Cidco’s clearance in this ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 02:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU