JUST IN
Telecom may be first strategic sector to be picked up for privatisation
Consumer companies expect strong sales revival this festival season
Jet Airways take-off in coming weeks; in advanced talks for leasing planes
AMNS India to invest $1 billion in downstream sector: Aditya Mittal
This is why Byju Raveendran's last 6 months were 'toughest', reveals wife
Stay committed to patients in India and Fortis Healthcare, says IHH
Piramal Finance MD sees no slowdown in credit growth despite rising rates
E-com giants clock $3.5 billion in first four days of festival sales
Ontario Teachers' opens India office, hires Keki Mistry as advisor
Swedish weapons giant Saab to build Carl-Gustaf M4 rocket launcher in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Telecom may be first strategic sector to be picked up for privatisation
Business Standard

Steady trend: PSUs hit 34% of capex target in April-August, shows data

The centre through government departments and PSUs has been lifting the economy through capital spending as investments from private sector lag.

Topics
public sector undertakings PSUs | Capital Expenditure | private sector

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

capex
The performance of PSUs on capital sending was reviewed by the Prime Minister's Office earlier this month.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) that have a capital expenditure (capex) target of over Rs 100 crore and above saw their combined capital spending touch over 34 per cent of the annual target of Rs 6.62 trillion as on August 31. Central PSUs spent Rs 2.3 trillion during April-August 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on public sector undertakings PSUs

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 00:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.