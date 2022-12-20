JUST IN
Business Standard

Puma names Anushka Sharma brand ambassador, aims to boost women's business

She joins 30-35 other brand ambassadors such as husband Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh; will endorse brand's footwear, apparel and accessories, including select collections

Topics
Puma | Puma India | Anushka Sharma

BS Reporter 

Anushka Sharma
File Photo: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma

Puma India has appointed Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador in a move that forms part of its ongoing commitment to support women’s business in India, the company said in a press release.

“Bold, fierce and outspoken Anushka is the perfect fit to be the face of Puma, whose platform Propah Lady celebrates today’s unapologetic woman who is unafraid to break stereotypes,” the release said.

The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories, including select collections, through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year.

Puma India has a total of 30-35 brand ambassadors in India which include Sharma’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Other brand ambassadors associated with Puma India include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri and Harrdy Sandhu.

Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India & Southeast Asia, says, “We are extremely excited about bringing Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 18:29 IST

