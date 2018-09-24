Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment elected President of IAA India chapter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) MD and CEO has been elected president of the India chapter of the (IAA) at its AGM held on September 24 in Mumbai.

Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands India was elected vice president. The other office bearers include Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Sakal Media Group as Secretary, Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea as Treasurer, and Ramesh Narayan Immediate Past President.

The Members of the managing committee elected include Megha Tata. COO, BTVI, Janak Sarda, Director, Deshdhoot Group, M V Shreyams Kumar JMD Mathrubhumi Group, I Venkat, Director, Eenadu, Abhishek Karnani, Director, Free Press Journal.

has just relinquished office as president of the (IBF) after a much-acclaimed term.

Goenka said, “It is an honour for me to take over the mantle of leading the India chapter of IAA. I am humbled by the faith and trust that my friends and colleagues from the industry have bestowed on me. It will be my sincere endeavour to work towards strengthening the India Chapter of this prestigious association, taking up initiatives that address key industry concerns and are aimed at enhancing the ecosystem.”

Outgoing president Narayan said "I am delighted that is taking over as President IAA. His well-known leadership skills and the respect he commands in our industry will undoubtedly take the IAA India Chapter to greater heights. Shashi Sinha is a doyen of the advertising industry and a known performer in industry Associations. The combination is unbeatable.”

Srinivasan Swamy, president elect IAA Global and Chairman, RK Swamy BBDO said "Punit Goenka is wonderful leader to have in the year when India will host the 44th. IAA World Congress in Kochi in February 2019. I am very happy that such a distinguished person has taken over the responsibility of leading IAA. It augurs well for the India chapter.”