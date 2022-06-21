PVR, Inox get SEBI nod for merger to create India's largest multiplex chain

-
ALSO READ
PVR-Inox: Merger faces no threat from OTT; CCI approval eyed, say analysts
PVR, INOX Leisure announce merger, Ajay Bijli will be MD of entity
Uptick in movie biz prompts exhibitors to increase screen count in FY23
Bharti Airtel launches India's first 20-screen multiplex. In the Metaverse
Covid-19: Analysts dump diagnostic firms for multiplexes on solid outlook
-
Multiplex operators PVR and Inox said on Tuesday they have approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their merger, clearing an important step in the regulatory process.
The two companies had announced in March a merger to create India’s largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens. As per the agreement, Inox would merge with PVR in a share swap ratio of 3 shares (of PVR) for every 10 shares of Inox.
"The amalgamation is subject to the approval of the shareholders of PVR and Inox respectively, stock exchanges, SEBI, and such other regulatory approvals as may be required. Post the merger, the promoters of Inox will become co-promoters in the merged entity, along with the existing promoters of PVR," said the two companies in March.
PVR promoters will have a 10.62 per cent stake in the combined entity. Inox promoters will have a 16.66 per cent stake, they said.
Analysts expect the merger process to be completed in 2-3 quarters following the SEBI approval.
When the merger comes into effect, the board of the combined company will be reconstituted with a total board strength of 10 members. The promoter families of PVR and Inox will have equal representation on the board with two seats each.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU