PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain

The of the country's largest and second-largest multiplex chains, and Inox, is on track to be completed by the end of the current financial year, Siddharth Jain, director of the group, said in a conversation with Viveat Susan Pinto. He spells out his role in the merged entity, and his vision for the group, which also produces industrial and medical gases, and cryogenic equipment under two separate . Edited Excerpts: