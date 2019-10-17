PVR remains an outlier amid slowing consumption with strong Q2 results

PVR’s strong September quarter (Q2) results indicate that multiplexes remain outliers amid the slowing consumption, a trend likely to continue in the near term. Improved footfall and occupancy — which points towards customers’ willingness to spend on entertainment — provided a strong impetus to PVR’s top line.

Consolidated top line grew 37.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 973.2 crore, significantly beating the Bloomberg consensus of Rs 894 crore. In Q2, while customer footfall increased by 25 per cent YoY, occupancy rate rose to 37.8 per cent from ...