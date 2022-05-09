PVR reports net loss of Rs 105.49 cr, revenue at Rs 537.14 cr in Q4

Leading multiplex chain operator Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 105.49 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 289.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by nearly three-fold to Rs 537.14 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 181.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 731.17 crore, up 43.91 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 508.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 1,688.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.73 per cent, from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)