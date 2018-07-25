PVR revenue up 7% to Rs 7 bn in Q1 on growth of footfall in theatres

JUST IN
Apotex acquisition likely to reduce Aurobindo's dependence on US market
Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Multiplex chain operator PVR’s revenue for the quarter ended 30 June stood at Rs 7 billion, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year over Rs 6.53 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 1.41 billion as against Rs 1.31 billion in the same period last year, at a growth rate of eight per cent. Ebitda margin for the quarter was 20.2 per cent. Consolidated PAT for the quarter was Rs 520 million, up 17 per cent from Q1FY18’s PAT of Rs 440 million.

Box office revenues for the quarter increased 12 per cent from Rs 3.43 billion to Rs 3.85 billion helped by an 8 per cent growth in footfall. F&B revenues were up by 23 per cent from Rs 1.65 billion to Rs 2.03 billion, while advertising revenues grew 6 per cent to Rs 720 million, up 7.5 per cent from Rs 670 million in Q1 last year.

Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd, said, “We are extremely pleased with the performance of the business for Q1FY19 with a strong all-round performance of content at the box office. Movies across languages and genres performed well, which augurs well for the industry overall. We are continuing to expand our presence in the Indian market and deliver world-class cinema-going experience to our patrons.”

During the current financial year, PVR has added nine new screens across two properties, taking its portfolio to 634 screens spread over 136 properties in 53 cities across the country. The company intends to add 90 screens in FY19.

PVR also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai-based AI-Futtaim group for jointly developing cinema business in the MENA region.
