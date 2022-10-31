Bain Capital likely to sell stake in Axis Bank through a block deal

-
Private investment firm Bain Capital is likely to sell a portion of its stake in Axis Bank on Tuesday through a block deal, according to media reports.
Media reports suggested and were conformed by some industry sources that Bain Capital will dilute a 1.24 per cent stake in the lender worth Rs 3,350 crore. The floor price is likely to be Rs 888 per share, a 2 per cent discount to Axis Bank's closing price on Monday.
The shares will be sold by BC Asia Investments, an affiliate of Bain Capital.
Bain Capital holds a 4.24 per cent stake in Axis Bank through its affiliates. Axis Bank's stock ended Monday's session at Rs 906, a gain of 0.32 per cent, and the lender commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2.78 lakh crore. The stock has gained 30 per cent on a year-to-date basis (YTD).
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:54 IST
