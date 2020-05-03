Pvt power units wants SHAKTI coal auction deferred, cite liquidity crunch

Privately owned thermal power producers have expressed concerns and reluctance to participate in the third round of the SHAKTI coal auction, slotted to be held next week. The have cited a liquidity crunch and have asked the government to return the bid security amount and the processing fees paid by them.

The new round of is for those stressed power projects which have power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power, but no coal linkage. SHAKTI – or Scheme for Harnessing Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India was launched in 2018 to provide coal to stressed power units, which lack coal supply.

In the earlier two rounds held over the last two years, around 9,389 megawatt (MW) of power capacity bid for coal under the SHAKTI scheme. During the last round in February, private power players had alleged that was offering less than the required amount of coal.





The private power units have now complained that the timing of the auction is misplaced. “It is inexplicable as to why auction is being conducted so hastily especially when the unprecedented situation due to COVID-19 pandemic has created stress for the power producers. Revenue inflows from the power distribution (discoms) have dried up entirely and many of them are serving notices to the power producers to back down their generation,” said Association of Power Producers (APP), in a letter to the PMO and Coal and Power Ministry. APP is the representative body of private power producers.

Since India announced complete lockdown on March 22, power demand has fallen as much as 30 per cent. This is coupled with several states backing down generation from several units, especially whose cost are high. All this has led to coal stock at power units and with in surplus of 30 days or more. Also, the state owned discoms have past dues totalling to a record high of Rs 90,000 crore to the gencos. The amount owed to private units is close to Rs 23,000 crore.

The private players therefore have asked the Centre to extend the timeline for the auction by “a month or till business normalcy returns.” It has also asked, “Bidders who have already submitted their Bid Security and Processing Fees may be issued refund of these amounts so that these funds can be utilized for their day to day business operations.”

Reacting on the request, a senior executive said, Coal India is not conducting the auction and its role is to just provide the coal. "Coal India's role is limited to providing the source wise quantity as requisitioned for the auction, which its has already provided to Power Finance Corporation, which is conducting the auction," said the executive.

Sources in the government however said the auction is being held on the demand of the sector. “In the earlier round, the players had alleged Coal India is offering less coal under auction. Now we decided to hold SHAKTI auction and all the other coal linkage auctions regularly. In such unprecedented times, the government is making coal available to all the sectors,” said a senior official.

Private players are calling this move as a means to get rid of surplus coal. As on 30 April 2020, there was 50.89 million tonne of coal stocked up at the power houses in India, enough to last for 31 days. Coal India has a pit-head stock of about 76 million tonne, said an estimate by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Coal ministry officials said as coal availability is high, Coal India has shifted its focus away from production. “So there is no case of getting rid. Coal India is preparing ground for post-lockdown scenario,” said an official.

April onwards, Coal India has removed 114.43 million cubic meters of over burden in its open cast mines. This is 10 per cent more over last year same period. Removal of over burden (OB) involves the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in open cast mines. Close to 95 per cent of Coal India’s production comes from open cast mines.

“As demand has fallen, Coal India has shifted its focus to the enhancement of the overburden removal. This would help Coal India to accelerate coal production whenever the demand picks up and supply without any delay,” said a senior coal ministry official.