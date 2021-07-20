Q1 margins took a hit as pandemic leave was given to staff: HCL Tech CEO

HCL Technologies continues to focus on its Mode-2 and Mode-3 offerings, and C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director. As demand remains robust, he talks to Neha Alawadhi about the need for investing and grooming the right kind of talent.

Edited excerpts: Q: The first quarter numbers missed analysts' expectations. Do you see this as a seasonal, one off thing, or are you happy with where you are right now? A: Yeah, I would've expected it to be a little more, maybe 70-80 basis points, more growth. But we had a little bit impact from Covid leaves too, because we had allowed ...