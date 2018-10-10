Q2 earnings might have little to cheer due to high input costs, rupee fall

Equity investors should brace for more downgrades in the September 2018 quarterly earnings season, which kicks off this week. Most brokerages expect a sharp slowdown in profits and top line growth for the country’s top listed companies, thanks to rising input costs and a sharp depreciation in the rupee during the second quarter of the current financial year.

The combined net profit of the Nifty 50 companies excluding energy and financial firms is estimated to inch up by 2.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against 11.2 per cent growth during the April-June 2018 quarter. Top line ...