Q2 earnings preview: Long rain spells bad news for cement companies

Cement industry, which reported a decline in volume growth in June 2019 quarter (Q1), is likely to post another rough quarter, as monsoon season overstays. Company officials and industry experts said demand in September continued to remain weak and prices were under pressure in certain markets.

The first two months of Q2 is generally weak for the cement sector owing to monsoons. However, industry officials point out a longer monsoon has pushed weak demand onto to September as well. “Demand in September was also weak as the monsoon impact was seen beyond August. I expect ...