Q3 report card: Mid-cap IT services companies outdo large peers

Growth momentum for mid-cap IT services companies seems to have got a boost with large and mega deals going off the table for now and more mid-to-small deals becoming the norm. These players have not only outdone the large companies on revenue growth in the December quarter but also have managed the supply-side constraints, which otherwise have impacted the margin performance of tier-1 firms.

For instance, Pune-based Persistent Systems reported sequential revenue growth of 9.2 per cent in US terms and 38.7 per cent year-on-year in revenue growth at Rs 1,491.7 crore. It also managed to take ...