Quaker Oats enters fast-growing ready-to-eat cereals with Muesli oats

Quaker has entered the ready-to-eat (RTE) segment with its offering, Quaker Oats Muesli, in order to take advantage of the double-digit growth in the category.

The muesli category in India is growing at a pace of 16-18 per cent, compared with 15 per cent growth in the overall segment.

Quaker Oats Muesli-Fruit & Nut is available in 700g packs for Rs 440, while the Berries & Seeds version is being sold for Rs 460 on leading retail and e-commerce platforms across key markets in India. The company is also planning a robust TVC campaign and surround plan.

“Convenience is key in a post-pandemic environment, and the need for convenience foods is on the rise. For today’s nutrition-conscious consumers, it is all about striking a balance between one’s active lifestyle and consuming nutritious food,” said Sonam Vij, Associate Director and Category Head, Quaker, PepsiCo India.

She added, “As a nutrition brand, we are looking to provide consumers with more options, and see a clear role for muesli in India. With our offerings, we will continue to encourage consumers to have their on time and stay on track with their nutritional needs.

The ready-to-eat market has had an upward growth trend in India, with the demand for muesli constantly increasing, she said.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, we have seen that convenience as a trend is on the rise and owing to their hectic schedules, people mostly tend to skip breakfast. Thus, with our ready-to-eat Quaker Oats Muesli, we aim to cater to all three aspects- nutritious value, the experience of taste and convenience,” Vij said.

Vij explained that in the pandemic, consumers have really taken up the fact that health and wellness is an important part of their lives and are making healthy choices and a positive momentum was seen in the category during the pandemic too.