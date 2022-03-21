Qualcomm launches $100 mn Snapdragon Metaverse Fund for XR firms

-
-
Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the launch of the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund. The fund will invest up to $100 million in developers and companies building unique, immersive XR experiences, as well as associated core augmented reality (AR) and related artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, said the company.
The fund plans to deploy capital through a combination of venture investments in leading XR companies by Qualcomm Ventures and a grant programme by Qualcomm Technologies, for developer ecosystem funding in XR experiences such as gaming, health and wellness, media, entertainment, education, and enterprise.
"We deliver the groundbreaking platform technology and experiences that will enable both the consumer and the enterprise to build and engage in the metaverse and allow the physical and digital worlds to be connected. Qualcomm is the ticket to the metaverse,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Through the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, we look forward to empowering developers and companies of all sizes as they push boundaries of what’s possible as we enter into this new generation of spatial computing.”
The Snapdragon Metaverse Fund will help enable and foster innovation across the entire ecosystem through venture investment and developer ecosystem grants for content projects. In addition, recipients may have the opportunity to gain early access to cutting-edge XR platform technology, hardware kits, a global network of investors, and co-marketing and promotion opportunities.
