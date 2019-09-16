Quick-service food restaurants look up despite economic slowdown

Executives at Westlife Development, which runs McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, say business has been reasonably good in the past few months despite an economic slowdown in other retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories.

Officials at Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ in India, also indicate the same, saying online sales have been brisk notwithstanding the weak sentiment in the market. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) have seen stable sales in the past few months, based on conversations with ...