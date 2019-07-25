Quick service restaurants feel slowdown pangs for second straight quarter

Two of the country’s quick service restaurants (QSRs) — Jubilant FoodWorks and Westlife Development — have reported single-digit same-store sales growth (SSG) for the June quarter (Q1). This is the second straight quarter they are seeing a decline in sales when compared with the year-ago period.

It was in Q4 that the two listed players, who run Domino's and McDonald’s stores in India, respectively, first saw single-digit SSG in the 5-6 per cent range after five quarters of double-digit growth. SSG is sales growth of stores one year and above, and is a ...