Quick service restaurants outlook bleak on moderate sales: Analysts

The stocks of two quick service restaurants (QSRs), Jubilant FoodWorks (Jubilant) and Westlife Development (Westlife), have gained 5-13 per cent this month, outpacing a 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The strong earnings boost expected from corporation tax cuts has kept investors’ hope alive for these stocks.

Analysts, however, suggest beyond tax savings, the fundamental outlook will be subdued given the moderation in growth in April-June period (Q1) and similar expectations for the September quarter (Q2). Domino’s Pizza in the US is expected to record slower growth, ...