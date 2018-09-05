R-Infra monetisation strategy paid off but did it help similar companies?

last week spelt out the road-ahead for (R-Infra) heralding an end to its asset monetisation strategy. The group had adopted an model all along just like GMR Infrastructure, and among others.

The storyline has been typical which started with an aggressive capital heavy expansion plan followed by huge debt and not necessarily higher profits. Though L&T’s IDPL and IL&FS’s ITNL, too, experimented with this model but the results have been different for each of them. Some, like GVK and GMR, managed to reduce debt and operate a leaner model, while others like Lanco staring at insolvency despite the strategy.

“The experience in the infrastructure sector and more so in the energy sector, has been very difficult for every group that entered it. They were hurt by macro issues, internal problems, and the inability of collecting fees for their projects and so on. There is no solution, but for to go the way,” said Harish HV, an independent consultant.

Announcing the completion of the sale of R-Infra’s Mumbai distribution business to Adani Transmission, chairman said his company was undergoing a transformation to being asset-light, high growth and high dividend company.

Some point out that this is more of a need of the hour rather than a strategy of choice. "Asset-light model is more of a compulsion than a choice for a number of There are limited funding avenues for asset-heavy models especially for with stretched balance sheets,” said Rahul Prithiani, Director, CRISIL Research.





All may not be well with the strategy and its prospects. Harish points out if everyone was to go asset-light, who will create assets for these companies to operate. “India needs to be worried, the challenge is going to be if everyone goes asset light, where will the assets come from that these conglomerates will operate,” he said.

In addition, a larger question rises on post-sale of certain assets, is there enough cash flow left to service the remaining debt and capital expenditure of these companies. “It is possible for companies to use an asset-light strategy for future projects, but it is not easy to offload capital intensive assets they already have on their books. Hence, current debt servicing capability would still be challenging in many cases," said Prithiani.

Data sourced on interest coverage ratio (ICR) of some of the infrastructure companies does not paint a good picture. GVK Power’s in FY2017-18 was 0.77 times and GMR Infrastructure’s was at 0.54 times. is the ratio of a company's earnings before interest and tax, and its interest cost, indicating the company’s ability to service debt. A healthy is expected to be at least 1.5 times or above.

Some point out the sector is coming full-circle. “It started with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in their best knowledge thinking they are missing out from the gain by completing a project and handing it back. They then participated in capital-heavy BOT and similar ownership projects, now companies are going back to use a fancy term called ‘asset-light’,” said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified.