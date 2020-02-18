JUST IN
Business Standard

Radisson looking at small-town cities for growth as expansion slows

Also the company has announced it has signed around 17 new hotels for development

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Radisson Hotel Group, a Belgium-based hotel chain, hasn’t expanded its presence as it had earlier planned but has seen growth happen on the back of its hotels in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, which, going ahead, will account for as much as half its number of hotels, officials say.

Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice-president (operations), South Asia, said the company currently ran 94 operating hotels in around 60 locations in India. Of those, increasing growth was coming from tier 2 and tier 3 properties, where both occupancies and average daily rates have increased in recent ...

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 21:18 IST

