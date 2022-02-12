Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group, passes away at 83

Famous industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away at 83 in Pune on Saturday.

Born on June 10, 1938, acted as the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years. resigned as the chairman of Bajaj Auto in April last year after a stint of over 50 years at the helm of India's second-largest motorcycle producer and was the Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

was awarded with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. Bajaj also served as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Road Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Twitter, "Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry.

May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members"

Rahul Bajaj breathed his last today at 2.30 pm. He had pneumonia and also a heart problem. He was admitted to the hospital for last one month, said Dr Purvez Grant, the managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, a website reported.

He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from Bajaj Group read.