Rahul Bhatia-owned Interglobe Enterprises eyes failed Virgin Australia

Interglobe Enterprises, the joint owner of India's largest airline IndiGo has evinced interest in Virgin Australia, which is undergoing insolvency process.

The talks are at a very preliminary stage.

The airline IndiGo is not involved in the deal and the process is being overseen by a team of Interglobe's team.

Virgin Australia entered administration two weeks back after lawmakers refused financial aid during the pandemic on fears it would amount to a bail out of foreign carriers that together own 90% of the airline’s stock. Among them are Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines Ltd., ,Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

Friday May 15 is the last date for bidders to lodge their first offers to take over the airline. Accroding to Delloite, which is running the bid process, 20 bidders have shown interest.

Those will be "non-binding indicative offers" based on full access to Virgin's books and a detailed sale memorandum prepared by airline-appointed administrator, Delloite.

However, the biggest issue is the airline’s estimated $5 billion debt. Analysts have however said Virgin Australia will likely be successful in using the administration process to cut debt and lower costs, though it may need to pare back its international services and lay off staff.

People aware of the plan said Rahul Bhatia's Interglobe Enterprises has accessed the data room and may take the process forward. However, no formal interest has been submitted.

However, talks are at a very early stage and the group hasn't submitted any expression of interest yet.

Sources aware of the plan said Interglobe believes Virgin Australia has a strong business potential because it is the strongest rival to continental giant Qantas.

"A country as large as Australia can't have Qantas as the only airline. The government of Australia also made it clear about its intention to revive Virgin Australia," a person in the know said.

According to the sales pitch by Deloitte's pitch to prospective owners of are its key domestic routes, including the 'Golden Triangle' of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, which it described as "historically one of the most profitable operating jurisdictions globally for air travel."

IndiGo of which Interglobe Enterprises owns 37 percent stake, is one the richest airline in this part of the world and according to an analysis by Bloomberg, has the highest chance of surviving the Covid-19 crisis.