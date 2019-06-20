Railways set to hive off production units in corporatisation drive

The Indian Railways is coming up with a plan to hive off its production units and associated workshops into a new government-owned entity—Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company. The move is part of an overall strategy to corporatise the functioning of the organisation.

The Ministry of Railways is expected to hold consultations with the unions soon on this and a Cabinet note is likely to be floated within the first 100 days of the government . The new entity is proposed to drive the technology partnership and modernisation initiatives of the seven production units under the ...