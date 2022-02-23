Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed furniture maker bags Rs 75 cr in funding

Rakesh Jhunjunwala-backed Arrivae, a made-to-order manufacturer and home improvement company, has closed its Series B round with a Rs 75 crore investment from Think Investments and Havells Group. Emerge Capital and current investors participated also in this round.

Arrivae was founded in 2017 to make home design accessible and affordable. Present in 19 cities and 35 stores, the platform claims to have built over 12,000 spaces with the help of more than 275 designers.

The latest infusion of the capital to be utilised for expanding its product roadmap, design process, digitally integrated supply chain, onsite renovation platform and creating more private labels.

Yash Kela, founder of Arrivae, said, “We are still in the early stages of our journey to become the consumer's most trusted and recognised home design platform. I believe in the enormous magnitude of the possibility and the prospect of fixing a customer's inefficiencies of time, money, and inconveniences."

A spokesperson of Havells Group said, “As the large Rs 4-trillion fragmented global home improvement space sees a value shift from unorganised to organised, there is obviously a great opportunity, but not without its own unique challenges. In this context, Arrivae stands out in both how they have built an integrated supply chain while solving the problem of design variety for the consumer, and the capital efficiency of their model.”