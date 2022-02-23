Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed furniture maker bags Rs 75 cr in funding

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 highlights: India win by 7 wickets, clinch series
Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20I highlights: India win by 73 runs, clinch series 3-0
Xiaomi 11i series with up to 120W fast-charge support launched in India
Lifestyle, mobility brand Ninety One raises Rs 225 cr in Series A round
-
Rakesh Jhunjunwala-backed Arrivae, a made-to-order furniture manufacturer and home improvement company, has closed its Series B funding round with a Rs 75 crore investment from Think Investments and Havells Group. Emerge Capital and current investors participated also in this round.
Arrivae was founded in 2017 to make home design accessible and affordable. Present in 19 cities and 35 stores, the platform claims to have built over 12,000 spaces with the help of more than 275 designers.
The latest infusion of the capital to be utilised for expanding its product roadmap, design process, digitally integrated supply chain, onsite renovation platform and creating more private labels.
Yash Kela, founder of Arrivae, said, “We are still in the early stages of our journey to become the consumer's most trusted and recognised home design platform. I believe in the enormous magnitude of the possibility and the prospect of fixing a customer's inefficiencies of time, money, and inconveniences."
A spokesperson of Havells Group said, “As the large Rs 4-trillion fragmented global home improvement space sees a value shift from unorganised to organised, there is obviously a great opportunity, but not without its own unique challenges. In this context, Arrivae stands out in both how they have built an integrated supply chain while solving the problem of design variety for the consumer, and the capital efficiency of their model.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU