Patanjali gets Yogi jolt: Rs 20 bn food park project not allowed in UP

Ayurved Limited will shift its from after the denied permission for it.

Acharya Balkrishna, of Ayurved Ltd and of Yogpeeth took to his handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision.

According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida.

In 2016, former had laid the foundation of this park.

On January 15, 2018, the Modi government gave an in-principle approval to Patanjali Food & Herbal Park Noida Private Limited for setting up a Mega Food Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).

The cost of the envisaged Noida project is Rs 2.6 billion – the highest for any individual mega food park developer over the past decade.

The Mega Food Parks scheme was introduced in 2008 to provide “modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market.” In 2017-18, the government subsumed the mega food parks programme under another central sector scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. Patanjali’s Noida project is one of the four food marks awaiting a final approval. To date, 42 mega food parks have been sanctioned across India.