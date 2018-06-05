Patanjali gets Yogi jolt: Rs 20 bn food park project not allowed in UP

-
Patanjali Ayurved Limited will shift its planned mega food park from Uttar Pradesh after the state government denied permission for it.
Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision.
According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida.
In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park.
On January 15, 2018, the Modi government gave an in-principle approval to Patanjali Food & Herbal Park Noida Private Limited for setting up a Mega Food Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).
The cost of the envisaged Noida project is Rs 2.6 billion – the highest for any individual mega food park developer over the past decade.
The Mega Food Parks scheme was introduced in 2008 to provide “modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market.” In 2017-18, the Narendra Modi government subsumed the mega food parks programme under another central sector scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. Patanjali’s Noida project is one of the four food marks awaiting a final approval. To date, 42 mega food parks have been sanctioned across India.
आज ग्रेटर नोएडा में केन्द्रीय सरकार से स्वीकृत मेगा फूड पार्क को निरस्त करने की सूचना मिली श्रीराम व कृष्ण की पवित्र भूमि के किसानों के जीवन में समृद्धि लाने का संकल्प प्रांतीय सरकार की उदासीनता के चलते अधूरा ही रह गया #पतंजलि ने प्रोजेक्ट को अन्यत्र शिफ्ट करने का निर्णय लिया pic.twitter.com/hN6LRbhO4i— Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 5, 2018
