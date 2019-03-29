Ranveer Singh turns entrepreneur, launches independent music label IncInk

Joining the plethora of actors who now have business interests in films and beyond, actor has teamed up with Navzar Eranee to launch an independent music record label called The label will look to unearth talent in the music scene in India and present them to a global audience.

Singh is the latest in a long line of actors turned entrepreneurs. While Shah Rukh Khan turned producer with Red Chillies more than a decade back, Hrithik Roshan launched his brand of workout wear by the name HRX around five years back. More recently, Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea Kapoor launched fashion label Rheson and Anushka Sharma started her own fashion label Nush. Alia Bhatt, instead of launching a new company, has invested in currated subscription box service Style Cracker.

“We are first starting with the launch of some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip-hop artists who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Rap and hip-hop are the biggest things happening in Indian music today,” said Singh.

Talking about rap and hip-hop, he added, “This poetry is speaking of a revolution, it is speaking of how India is protesting against class structures, injustice, and social atrocities. It is the voice of India, from the streets of India that you just can’t ignore anymore. Hindustani rap/hip hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we at want to bring out the real poets of our generation. literally means writing your own story.”

The first three talents being launched by the new label are Kaam Bhari, SlowCheeta and Spitfire. The label intends to sign and promote several more artists, across various genres of music.

Eranee is the founder of WalkAbout Films and a music lover aiming to nurture, launch and build artistes in India. His vision for IncInk is to give contemporary poets of the generation suitable exposure and reach amongst people.

Eranee said, “Art can comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. Music has always inspired me to think and act beyond my perceived limitations. As an artist bubbling with a point of view, I grew tired of safe conversations and diplomacy driven by economic interests. I want to connect with people. These connections via truth and authentic expression, though not always agreeable, create a more inclusive conversation. This insight drove Ranveer and me to push our own boundaries and form IncInk.”

Anushka Manchanda a.k.a. Nuka and Shikhar Manchanda a.k.a. RÂKHIS have come on board as the label’s head of music.

About the decision to start their independent label by launching rappers and hip-hop artists, Navzar added, “Rap allows for a bold and direct approach. We can speak our truths, learn, educate and maybe even inspire somebody outside of ourselves. Oppression must be faced with bravery and creativity. We often face injustice every day. By bringing these subjects to light through art, we can recognise them and take action. Rap lends truth to the idea that art is mightier than the sword.”

To mark the launch of the label, IncInk released its first single. Titled Zeher, the song has been written and performed by Kaam Bhaari, and produced by Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda (a.k.a. RÂKHIS).