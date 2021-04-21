Rapid vaccination in US, Europe may spur onsite demand for Indian IT cos

With majority markets such as the US, UK and some European countries vaccinating at least 50 per cent of their population, many believe that demand for onsite work will see a rise.

To be able to manage any uptick in such demand Indian IT services players are hiring more locals, and relying on hybrid work models. Saurbah Govil, CHRO, Wipro post the company’s Q4 results shared that though the trend of offshoring has been on a rise in the last six months, demand for onsite too has seen an uptick in recent times. “When things will settle down, we humans have a tendency to ...