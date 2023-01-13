Rapido shuts down app in Maharashtra; HC told firm doesn't have licence

Rapido, the bike-taxi service, told the it discontinued its app at 1 pm in on Friday after being told earlier that it doesn’t have a licence.

The company agreed to close down all its services—bike, autorickshaw and food delivery—in till January 20, when the court will hear the matter again.

"The app is now inoperative in . We however do clarify for the convenience of customers who may have booked rides before 1pm today, the petitioner may fulfill those obligations. This is only for the convenience of those consumers," the court said.

A division bench of Justices G S Patel and Justice S G Dige had earlier told Rapido it would dismiss the company’s petition with costs if it refused to shut down services after the court was informed that Rapido doesn’t have a licence.

Maharashtra’s Advocate General. Birendra Saraf said Rapido has to first shut down its services if it wants the court to consider its plea.

Saraf told the court that a committee has been set up to explore guidelines for bike-taxis in the state. Maharashtra is in the process of initiating prosecution against Uber and other operating bike-taxis.

Rapido, in earlier hearings, argued that there is discrimination against it as Uber and others continue to offer bike-taxis.