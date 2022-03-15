Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone valuation tops $410 mn in latest round

Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone, a leading omnichannel retailer, has raised over $30 million in at a valuation of $410 million. The round was led by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, who is an acknowledged go-to investor for many startups across stages. BlueStone is India’s largest omnichannel precious brand with a design-led approach and with fresh collections being updated every month.

With this round of funding, Bluestone is planning to step up its manufacturing capabilities. In the fiscal year ending March 2022, the company will record revenue of Rs 500 crore (a growth of 85 per cent over the previous fiscal year), with break-even achieved. In the next two years, the company is targeting annual revenue of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The company is accelerating a nationwide store rollout; its current base of 70 retail stores across India complements its pioneering digital channel, providing it with a robust omnichannel presence. The company’s expansion has been accomplished in a highly capital-efficient manner. BlueStone plans to launch 100 more stores in the next fiscal year, with a cumulative footprint of 300 stores projected by 2024. BlueStone is backed by marquee investors including Ratan Tata, Accel, Kalaari, Iron Pillar, IvyCap and Saama Capital.

“Hero Enterprise has had a long history of helping brands scale up and achieve their full potential. We are delighted to welcome Mr Munjal to the BlueStone family,” said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and CEO, BlueStone. “With this round of funding, we aim to further strengthen our omnichannel presence to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience to customers who want to utilize both our online and offline platforms to buy for themselves and their loved ones.”

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise said that the jewellery industry in India is poised for exponential growth due to the enhanced self-belief and people’s desire to look and to present themselves better. “BlueStone’s journey over the past decade has been impressive and they have cracked the code on the online-offline dynamics of the industry,” said Munjal. “The investments made in the business model and products give BlueStone an edge over the competition. We are thrilled to join in this journey and contribute to the exciting road ahead.”

Sameer Nath, co-founder and managing partner of Iron Pillar said that in many consumer retail sectors, the Indian market tends to be a fraction of the U.S. market. “However, at $80 billion, the Indian jewellery market is almost the same size as the US,” said Nath. “Given the massive TAM (total addressable market) at play, BlueStone has a unique opportunity to sustain its growth trajectory and scale to its full potential.”

Prashanth Prakash, managing partner at Accel said this validates the success of BlueStone’s omnichannel strategy. “BlueStone stands at the vanguard of the jewellery industry with its innovative full-stack business model and distinctive product offering,” said Prakash. “The fresh capital will further enhance the company’s brand and competitive position.”

Founded in 2011, BlueStone provides over 8,000 designs, and multiple collections in keeping with the latest trends in fashion and fine jewellery. The company said it aims at revolutionizing the fine jewellery industry with its unique omnichannel approach and a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, quality and customer experience.