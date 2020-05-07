Ratan Tata picks up 50% stake in an 18-year-old's pharma start-up

Tata Group chairman emeritus has picked up 50 per cent stake in Generic Aadhar, a pharmacy retail chain promoted by 18-year old Arjun Deshpande from Mumbai.

Tata has invested an undisclosed amount in the start-up in his personal capacity. He had earlier invested in another healthcare start-up called Lybrate which helps connect patients with doctors. Apart from this, Tata has invested in over a dozen other start-ups such as Firstcry, Paytm and Snapdeal.

“When came to know about the business plan, he decided to be a part of this mission in a personal capacity and help Generic Aadhaar to reach every Indian,” said Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of the company.

Generic Aadhaar follows a B2B2C model, under which it sources generic drugs directly from the manufacturer and provides it to the retailers, thereby cutting out the middlemen completely and delivering medicines to masses at a much lesser cost. The start-up claims an annual revenue of Rs six crore and is looking at scaling it to Rs 150-200 crore in three years. It currently supplies diabetes and hypertension drugs but will soon start offering cancer drugs at rates much lower than the market price. It has tied up with four WHO-GMP certified manufacturers in Palghar, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry and Nagpur for this.

“Our mission is to provide senior citizens and pension holders the care they deserve with our idea of delivering inexpensive medicines that are required on a daily basis,” explained Deshpande. The start-up aims to partner with 1,000 pharmacies on a franchisee-based model in the coming months and expand its reach to markets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat.

Tata makes his investment bets through RNT Associates Private Limited, the personal investment vehicle of the Tata group patriarch. UC-RNT Fund is an alternative investment fund that partners RNT Associates and the University of California to jointly fund start-ups.

