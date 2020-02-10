Rathin Roy among three new independent directors in CG Power board

and Industrial Solutions Limited announced the appointment of three independent directors Pradeep Mathur, Ratin Roy and Aditi Raja in strategic positions for its Indian operations.

India is a key market for and the recent additions are testament to CG’s plans for the Indian sub-continent and the way forward. The company said in a statement that it is committed towards amalgamating a right mix of C-suite executives who will act as consultants and function in a multi-dimensional global market.

Mathur was previously associated with Tupperware India as the Managing Director and served as the Senior VP and Global CFO at Tupperware Asia Pacific. He will be part of the audit committee for CG in India.

Roy was Director and Chief Executive at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and was also a member at the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council. He will be part of the risk committee for CG in India.

Aditi Raja a former IAS officer with over 21 years of experience in leadership position in the energy sector will also be part of the audit committee for CG in India.