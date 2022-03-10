RattanIndia earmarks Rs 100 cr for drone biz foray through NeoSky India

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia Power consolidated net loss widens to Rs 386.69 cr in Dec qtr
Making of India's drone economy
Why Indian drone startups are lagging behind in the fund-raising race
India prohibiting drone imports effectively blocks a giant in China
Union Cabinet clears PLI scheme to make India a drone hub by 2030
-
RattanIndia Enterprises has forayed into the drone business in the country through its wholly-owned subsidiary NeoSky and expects the commercial rollout of products in the first quarter of 2023, a senior company official said on Thursday.
The company has earmarked an initial investment of Rs 100 crore in NeoSky, which will design, manufacture and sell consumer micro drones across India, RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairperson Anjali Rattan Nashier told PTI.
She said RattanIndia will invest "easily in the coming future around Rs 100 crore" in the drone business initially.
"We have committed Rs 3,000 crore in RattanIndia Enterprises in total for investment in four businesses," Nashier added.
RattanIndia Enterprises is building up new age businesses. It has set-up an electric vehicle subsidiary under Revolt Intellicorp, fintech business under Bankse, online retail under Cocoblu and drone business under NeoSky.
RattanIndia Enterprises Chairman Rajiv Rattan said the company has started developing prototypes of the drones in-house.
"We as promoters are giving money to RattanIndia Enterprises for making investments," Rattan said.
He said the company is looking to capitalise on the opportunity that has opened up following the ban on import of drones in the country.
The company aims to make and sell drones that will be widely used in weddings, sports coverage, broadcasting, amateur travel vlogs, surveillance and warehouse management.
Gradually, it will explore multiple business models which will include enterprise (mining, agriculture, survey, surveillance), delivery (medical, cargo, passenger), DraaS (drone as a service), and allied software.
In August, RattanIndia Group had made a strategic investment in Silicon Valley-based on-demand drone delivery company 'Matternet'.
Matternet presently has operations in the US, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Abu Dhabi and has completed more than 30,000 delivery flights successfully.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU