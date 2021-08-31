Rattle raises $2.8 mn in seed round led by Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital

Rattle, a BizOps Automation & Orchestration platform, today announced a seed round of $2.8 million led by Lightspeed & India along with investments from angel investors including Amy Chang (EVP at Cisco & Disney board member), Ellen Levy (early investor in Outreach), Jake Seid (early investor in Brex & Carta), and Krish & Raman (the founders of SaaS unicorn Chargebee).

"Business workflows have undergone massive shifts over the last two decades. The first wave gave us monolithic and centralised systems of record such as Salesforce and Workday," said Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Rattle.

"The second wave focused on systems of intelligence overlays such as Looker and Gong. We are now amidst another shift towards systems of engagement such as Slack and Teams - platforms that have quickly become the nerve center of work. However, these engagement platforms are siloed from record-keeping and intelligence platforms, making collaboration and decision-making cumbersome. Rattle is building the real-time and collaborative connective tissue to bridge the gap, he added.

Rattle was founded in 2020 by Sahil Aggarwal, Apoorva and Milan, who have worked at high-growth startups managing GTM systems and have dealt with the problem firsthand. “Sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not on internal process management”, said Co-founder & CEO Sahil Aggarwal. “While our growth has been phenomenal, our high NPS is what we care about most, which tells us we are solving a massive problem for our users. We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up.”

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed said, "With increased digitisation and remote work, processes and adherence thereof are only going to diverge over time. The Rattle team impressed us by their unrelenting focus on the most important piece of this puzzle: the people caught in these processes. Rarely have we seen such intense customer love so early in a company's life and are honored to go on this journey with Rattle together."